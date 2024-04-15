Tuesday, April 16, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime News Preston Hollow 

Man Shot, Killed in 3300 Block of Hudnall Street

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

A 29-year-old man was charged with murder around 4:20 a.m. Friday, April 12 after a shooting in the 3300 block of Hudnall Street, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call of gunfire, and preliminary investigation determined 20-year-old Isaiah Blasig-Prickett was shot on the ground in an apartment complex common area. He was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim and suspect, Shavaun Ffrench, reportedly knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and documented under Dallas police case number 057238-2024. 

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Animal Services Offers Adoption Incentives This Weekend

Maria Lawson 0

From Classrooms to the Sky

Heather Aldridge 0

Preston Hollow People Aug. 16, 2013

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.