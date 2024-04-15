Man Shot, Killed in 3300 Block of Hudnall Street

A 29-year-old man was charged with murder around 4:20 a.m. Friday, April 12 after a shooting in the 3300 block of Hudnall Street, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call of gunfire, and preliminary investigation determined 20-year-old Isaiah Blasig-Prickett was shot on the ground in an apartment complex common area. He was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim and suspect, Shavaun Ffrench, reportedly knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and documented under Dallas police case number 057238-2024.