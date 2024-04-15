Scheffler Rolls to Second Masters Crown

The biggest stage and the highest pressure didn’t faze Scottie Scheffler, who showed again why he is the top-ranked golfer in the world on Sunday.

The former Highland Park standout earned a resounding four-stroke victory at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, claiming his second “green jacket” and second major championship of his career. He also won the Masters in 2022.

Scheffler fired a round of 4-under par 68 during the final round to pull away from runner-up Ludvig Aberg and others. His total score was one shot better than his victory two years ago, when he carded 71 on Sunday and held off Rory McElroy.

It was his third PGA Tour win in the last five weeks, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in March. He has finished in the top 10 in eight of his nine starts this season.

Bryson DeChambeau and Will Zalatoris, both of whom also have Park Cities ties, finished in the top 10.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, is expecting the couple’s first child later this month, which could impact his availability for his hometown tournament, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, on May 2-5 in McKinney.