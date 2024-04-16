Allen Set to Receive Tom Landry Award

Perhaps there’s no coach in Texas more appropriate for the Tom Landry Award than Randy Allen.

Not only is the Highland Park legend one of the winningest football coaches in the state’s history, but he still dons Landry’s trademark suit and fedora on the sidelines to show his appreciation for the late Dallas Cowboys architect.

Next month, Allen will be recognized with the highest annual honor given by the Texas High School Coaches Association. He will receive the award during the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 18 in Waco.

The award, which started in 1990, recognizes coaches who are significant contributors and positive role models for athletes and coaches alike. It is given each year in honor of Landry’s legacy on and off the field.

Allen is the active leader, and second all-time, among Texas high school football coaches with 446 victories. He has won four state championships during his 25-year tenure with the Scots, and will begin his 44th season overall as a head coach this fall.