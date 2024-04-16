CFT Awards $625K to 19 Local Nonprofits

Communities Foundation of Texas recently awarded $625,000 to 19 North Texas nonprofits through its 2023-2024 Social Services Community Grant opportunity.

The awarded nonprofits serve their communities through endeavors such as helping their community medically, economically, and through education. They work with community stakeholders and locals in the community to discuss necessities and programming.

“Within North Texas, there are a lot of small, grassroots-focused nonprofits providing vital services within specified neighborhoods or ZIP codes,” CFT senior community philanthropy officer Celeste Arista Glover said. “Taking a place-based approach to this grant funding cycle enabled us to dive deeper into the work already happening in our communities and neighborhoods. There are many nonprofits that have been established in response to community needs as they arise that are doing incredible work that need additional funds to be able to grow and scale.”

CFT works with organizations that resolve problems and give high-quality living situations. Its goal is to put the community first to benefit everyone involved.

The 19 awarded nonprofits are as follows: AB Christian Learning Center, Bonton Farms, Celebrate Forever Families, Cornerstone Community Development Corporation, Dallas Community Fellowship, Dallas Leadership Foundation, For Oak Cliff, Foundation Communities, Frazier Revitalization, Hope For You, Jubilee Park & Community Center, LVTRise, Mansfield Mission Center, Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, Parker Co. Center of Hope, Serve Denton, The Golden SEEDS Foundation, T.R. Hoover Community Development Corporation, and Wesley-Rankin Community Center.