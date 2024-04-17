Jordan Departing HPISD for Plano AD Job

The Highland Park ISD athletic director’s office seems to have a revolving door. For the third consecutive spring, the district is searching for a new leader for its sports programs.

Lonnie Jordan is leaving HPISD after one year to oversee the athletic department for Plano ISD. His hiring was finalized this week.

Jordan served one year in the administrative role after transitioning from a longtime stint as a football coach and campus coordinator at Lake Highlands. He supervised coaches and managed athletic operations at Highland Park High School and throughout the district.

His predecessor, Rodney Webb, was in the job for a year before returning to the sidelines in 2023 as the head football coach at Rockwall-Heath — who will play the Scots this fall.

The AD role has lacked stability since the retirement in 2022 of Johnny Ringo, who held the post for almost a decade. Ringo’s tenure coincided with the passage of a massive bond package that funded facility improvements, such as the completion of the Clements Leadership Center that now houses the athletic department.

In Plano, Jordan is replacing Jeff Smith, who left after four years to become the athletic director for Prosper ISD.