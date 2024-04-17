Out & About: Vogel Art Performance Event

Iconic pop band Barenaked Ladies performed for guests at Vogel’s 32nd annual Arts Performance Event on March 30 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Vogel, which provides educational, developmental, and therapeutic services to children and families affected by homelessness, celebrated the opening of its new Collin County center at the event, as well as announced future expansion plans.

“I am thrilled to announce that in December 2023 our second site opened in North Dallas and this week we received the Certificate of Occupancy for our third site at the Shops at Redbird in South Dallas which will open in the coming months,” president and CEO Karen Hughes said. “With these new sites, we can double our capacity to now serve approximately 400 children daily.”

Since 1987, over 18,000 homeless children have walked through the Vogel’s doors. The Annual Arts Performance Event is the agency’s flagship fundraiser and is responsible for a significant percentage of its operating budget.

The Barenaked Ladies performed hit songs Big Bang Theory Theme, One Week, and If I had $1,000,000 for Vogel’s 600 guests. The band also delighted attendees with covers from Taylor Swift, Olivia Culpo, Devo, Def Leopard, and Violent Femmes. Following the performance, guests spilled out onto the Ryder Cup Ballroom Lawn for an After Glow dance party led by the Emerald City Band.