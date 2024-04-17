Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 8-14
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BACK-TO-BACK
An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 2:18 p.m. March 13. Another trespasser was warned at 3:16 p.m.
8 Monday
An offender tried to evade arrest on foot from a traffic stop around 8:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.
Damaged at an unprovided time: a woman’s property at The Citadel at Preston.
Reported at Preston Forest Shopping Center: a thief stole from a man at an unprovided time.
A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.
9 Tuesday
Reported around 3:14 p.m.: a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.
A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.
10 Wednesday
Multiple unwelcome visitors were criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 4:11 p.m.
Reported around 11:29 p.m.: an injured person in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a home in the 6100 block of Del Roy Drive.
11 Thursday
Found around 1:03 a.m.: a stolen firearm and suspected marijuana in the 11000 block of the Dallas North Tollway. The suspects were detained and investigated.
An unwelcome guest criminally trespassed a man’s home around 7:32 p.m. in the 3700 block of Inwood Road.
A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center department store at an unprovided time.
12 Friday
A public drunk was caught around 8:35 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El.
Reported around 9:58 p.m.: two bags of clothing found at Preston Center.
At an unprovided time, a hazardous traffic violation was reported in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
13 Saturday
Reported before 12:23 a.m.: a “suspicious person” at NorthPark Center.
Before 6:56 a.m., a burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
A thief stole money from someone around 5:53 p.m. at a retail store in the 12800 block of Preston Road.
A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 6700 block of Prestonshire Lane.
A vandal damaged a man’s property at an unprovided time in the 4100 block of Colgate Avenue.
At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.
14 Sunday
A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.