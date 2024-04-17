Wednesday, April 17, 2024

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 8-14

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BACK-TO-BACK

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 2:18 p.m. March 13. Another trespasser was warned at 3:16 p.m.

8 Monday

An offender tried to evade arrest on foot from a traffic stop around 8:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Damaged at an unprovided time: a woman’s property at The Citadel at Preston.

Reported at Preston Forest Shopping Center: a thief stole from a man at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

9 Tuesday

Reported around 3:14 p.m.: a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

10 Wednesday

Multiple unwelcome visitors were criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 4:11 p.m.

Reported around 11:29 p.m.: an injured person in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a home in the 6100 block of Del Roy Drive.

11 Thursday

Found around 1:03 a.m.: a stolen firearm and suspected marijuana in the 11000 block of the Dallas North Tollway. The suspects were detained and investigated.

An unwelcome guest criminally trespassed a man’s home around 7:32 p.m. in the 3700 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center department store at an unprovided time.

12 Friday

A public drunk was caught around 8:35 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

Reported around 9:58 p.m.: two bags of clothing found at Preston Center.

At an unprovided time, a hazardous traffic violation was reported in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

13 Saturday 

Reported before 12:23 a.m.: a “suspicious person” at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:56 a.m., a burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A thief stole money from someone around 5:53 p.m. at a retail store in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 6700 block of Prestonshire Lane.

A vandal damaged a man’s property at an unprovided time in the 4100 block of Colgate Avenue.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.

14 Sunday

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

