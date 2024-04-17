Out & About: TWU Honors Education Advocates

Texas Woman’s University presented the 2024 Virginia Chandler Dykes Leadership Award to Abigail “Abby” and Todd Williams at the Dallas Leadership Luncheon on March 21.

The award recognizes their contributions to furthering education and quality of life in Dallas

Abigail “Abby” Williams is founder and CEO of United to Learn, a Dallas-based education non-profit organization. Her husband Todd Williams is founding chairman and CEO of The Commit Partnership, the nation’s largest education collective impact organization.

The luncheon’s highlight was a conversation with the Williams led by Early Matters Dallas Board Chair Regen Horchow, who asked about the couple’s experiences, views on education, and influential life figures.

Abby Williams thanked presenting sponsor Luther King Capital Management, who “heavily endowed my scholarship at SMU.” She added, “Ensuring access to a quality education is our life’s mission, so Todd and I are excited to have the opportunity to support Texas Woman’s University graduate programs, which is doing exactly that for countless students every day. Scholarships didn’t just pay my tuition and fees; they changed my life’s trajectory.”

Since its creation in 2002, the luncheon has generated more than $1.3 million to benefit TWU graduate students.