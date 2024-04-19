Scots Shine at Regionals, Head to State

Highland Park was the runner-up in the boys team standings and placed third among girls teams at the Region I gymnastics meet on Thursday in Garland.

That means HP will send both squads to the Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association state meet on May 3-4 in El Paso.

John Sartain was fourth for the Scots in the regional all-around standings while also coming in third on pommel horse. Ryder Greene earned a silver medal on floor exercise and a bronze on rings. William Benz placed third on both vault and horizontal bar.

In girls events, HP senior Margaret Maambo was third in the all-around standings. Maambo tied for the top spot on uneven bars and finished second on vault. Lila Hinze tied for third on bars.