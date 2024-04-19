Friday, April 19, 2024

The new Starbucks will join several nearby locations, including this one in Inwood Village. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
Starbucks to Open in McCartney’s Former Space

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

Starbucks will open a new location this fall at 6407 Hillcrest Ave., the space formerly occupied by McCartney’s University Spirit, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed.

The coffee giant’s new locations will feature upgrades to reduce noise and glare, and improve accessibility, USA Today recently reported.

The location between Pizza Hut and the new Super Duper Cookie Co. has remained vacant since McCartney’s closed in the summer of 2023. Click HERE to read more about Super Duper Cookie Co., which sells a variety of cookies and cookie cakes in fun flavors, while providing wage-earning jobs to adults with disabilities.

