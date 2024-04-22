May Site Reading

It’s almost summertime, and what better way to celebrate than by reading our May paper?

Catch up on some of our recent online content, too, featured in our May Site Readings.

COMMUNITY: Historic Home Tour to Feature Four Classic Homes

Preservation Park Cities will host its annual Park Cities Historic Home Tour on Friday, May 10, at four homes across Highland Park and University Park.

The event recognizes homes that have been preserved or remodeled to keep the neighborhoods’ aesthetics.

SCHOOLS: HPISD Community Advisory Committee Recommends Bond

HPISD’s community advisory committee has recommended the Board of Trustees consider a $130 million to $140 million bond package to address capital improvement needs and make more funds available for teacher salaries.

“Our community is a unique, world class community that deserves world class educators and world class facilities, and you have to have the bank account to be able to do that,” Committee Chair Michael Denton Jr. told the board at the committee’s final meeting on April 9.

NEWS: Dallas Resurfaces Churchill Park Courts

The tennis and pickleball courts at Churchill Park are open again after being resurfaced.

The courts — three tennis and one pickleball — were closed for about two weeks for the renovation.

BUSINESS: Mexico City Tacos Now in Midway Hollow

Tacos El Metro, a Mexico City-style taqueria, opened April 9 on the southeast corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane. The restaurant serves authentic, casual Mexico City-style fare including tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, and traditional desserts.

Created by Sergio Quijano, a familiar face for long-time Nonna diners where he was the beverage director, Tacos El Metro is a love letter to Mexico City where Sergio grew up.