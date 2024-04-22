Dive Restaurant Expands to Create Urban Farm in Skate Park

On Earth Day and every day, Francesca Nor is deeply committed to sustainability and providing clean, responsibly sourced food at Dive Coastal Cuisine, her Snider Plaza restaurant.

Today Nor announced that she’s expanding her mission to south Dallas to create an urban farm inside 4DWN, a skate park and community resource, to cultivate a sustainable farm to that will provide produce for the community and her restaurant.

Dive Down

The initiative, called DiveDWN, will launch Saturday, May 11 at the skate park/community center in South Dallas with food, festivities, and activities for kid and adults.

L to R Mike Crum, Francesca Nor, Rob Cahill

PHOTO: DiveDWN

“At Dive, our belief has always been that sustainability is the key to improving not just the restaurant but also the neighborhood, community, and planet,” Nor said of the partnership. “Our core values of responsibility, education, transparency, and community have guided our journey thus far. Now, with the 4DWN partnership, these values are taking on a new dimension.”

4DWN is both an organization and facility, rooted in skateboarding culture, established by prominent skaters Mike Crum and Rob Cahill in 2015. Since then, it has evolved into a unique service-driven community and “resilience hub,” serving the needs of hundreds of kids and families each week, creating upward mobility opportunities, and distributing thousands of pounds of healthy food.

Urban Farming

The heart of this partnership is the creation of a Future Farm, a high-tech container garden that utilizes state-of-the-art Growtainer® technology. This innovative container garden will serve a dual purpose. First, it will enable Dive to sustainably source fresh produce for the restaurant, ensuring that customers know exactly where their food comes from. It will also serve as a hub for education, cultivation, and conservation.

PHOTO: DiveDWN

Francesca has always been passionate about educating the community on how to grow healthy food and use it use it effectively. The DiveDWN initiative will offer a donation of plants for 4DWN clients to be able to grow their own food, cooking classes so they will know how to use them, and composting services to replenish the earth with organic matter.

This collaboration between Dive and 4DWN promises to bring positive change to the local community, demonstrate the power of sustainability, education, and community involvement. DiveDWN is set to open Saturday, May 11 and the public is invited to join.

For more information on the initiative, please visit https://www.divedwn.com/. The event is free to attend but reservations are required. To RSVP for the event, click here.

DiveDWN is located at 2633 Ferris St.