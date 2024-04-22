Tuesday, April 23, 2024

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports April 15-21

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LARCENY LET DOWN?

A thief may have been disappointed by the loot they stole from a Mercedes Benz parked on Northwest Parkway before 11:02 p.m. on April 20. The car’s owner found her stolen tote bag and its contents in another area of the parking lot. No items were missing.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Monday

Reported at 8:43 p.m.: Officers arrested a man for public intoxication at R&D Kitchen in Preston Center Plaza.

16 Tuesday

A purse poacher broke into a vehicle in Preston Center Plaza before 2:24 p.m. and stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet.

A brazen burglar stole a 357 Sig Sauer Pistol and Lenovo ThinkPad from a vehicle parked in a shopping plaza on Mockingbird Lane prior to 8:32 p.m.

A man and woman who may have been in desperate need of makeovers made a run for it after they stole lipstick from CVS in Snider Plaza prior to 9:56 p.m.

17 Wednesday

Before 1:42 p.m., a greedy thief stole a Ferragamo wallet, credit cards, debit cards, a driver’s license and cash from an unlocked Porsche on University Boulevard.

18 Thursday

Officers arrested a woman on an outside warrant at 7:43 p.m. in the 2800 block of Lovers Lane.

19 Friday

A purse pirate stole a Consuela bag, Louis Vuitton wallet, gift cards, credit and debit cards, driver’s license, sunglasses, glasses, Chanel lipstick, and money from a GMC vehicle parked on Park Street prior to 11:13 a.m.

Officers made a warrant arrest of a woman at 1:59 p.m. in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

A thief broke into a locked car on University Boulevard prior to 1:46 p.m. and stole a makeup bag and diaper bag.

How easy was it for a thief to steal a cellphone, Apple AirPods, a Rolex Explorer, and a work ID badge from a Bentley Bentayga on Preston Road before 3:04 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

Officers arrested a man on an outside warrant at 8:44 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

20 Saturday

A bumbling burglar was caught stealing from a CVS on Preston Road prior to 10:33 p.m., then arrested for the theft, failure to identify himself, and on an outside warrant.

Officers arrested a woman on an outside warrant at 10:59 p.m. at an unspecified location.

21 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A carjacker stole an unlocked GMC Yukon with three child car seats before 6:43 a.m. from in front of a home on Westminster Avenue.

A sneaky thief stole a light blue fanny pack before 2:05 p.m. from a vehicle on Westminster Avenue.

A joyrider stole a GMC Sierra containing a child seat and dog kennel from a driveway on Purdue Street prior to 8:49 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

15 Monday

Mischief makers removed two stones from a retaining wall in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Avenue before 4:28 p.m. and threw them into Turtle Creek.

16 Tuesday

A man was arrested for carrying a weapon without a license at 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Road and Mockingbird Lane.

A thief broke into a Range Rover parked in Highland Park Village before 12:30 p.m. and stole two Goyard bags, a MacBook, AirPods, two wallets, an American Express card, a Citibank card, gift cards, clothing, perfumes and a driver’s license.

17 Wednesday

Reported at 4:45 p.m.: A fraudster tried unsuccessfully to obtain a loan using the information of a man on the 4300 block of Beverly Drive.

A careless driver damaged a new, recently detail washed Toyota 4Runner before 6:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at 7:22 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue.

18 Thursday

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported at 7:26 a.m.: A carjacker stole a locked GMC Denali from a home in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue. Inside were two children’s car seats, a baseball glove, bat and helmet, and lacrosse pads.

19 Friday

A joyrider stole a GMC Yukon and the golf clubs, gift card, and fishing rod in it from a home in the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue before 5:30 a.m.

