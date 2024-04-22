HP Athletes Select College Destinations

Highland Park has a lengthy history of producing college-ready pitchers and shortstops, and both are part of this year’s class of signees.

Shortstop mainstay Charlie Schneider was one of four baseball players recognized during a signing day ceremony at the school on Monday, alongside pitchers Jordan Stribling, Benton O’Banion, and Charlie Kinkaid.

Schneider signed with High Point University, a Division I school in North Carolina, even though he missed more than half of his senior year after breaking his finger during a preseason scrimmage.

“It was hard but I had to keep the guys motivated,” said Schneider, who returned to action for a rivalry game against Jesuit Dallas on April 1. “I learned to see the game from a different perspective not playing every day.”

In the fall, Schneider emerged as a standout receiver for the Scots in football, with 20 catches including two touchdowns. He played quarterback growing up before switching positions after breaking his elbow two years ago.

For now, Schneider is trying to get back into the rhythm in the field and at the plate to join his teammates for one final playoff push. HP head coach Travis Yoder calls him a model of consistency.

Meanwhile, Stribling signed with Oklahoma after he originally committed to Texas. The lefthander also was a standout basketball player for the Scots.

Fellow lefty Benton O’Banion signed with Pepperdine, a Division I program in the West Coast Conference, as the latest accolade during a stellar senior campaign. Kinkaid is headed to McLennan Community College.

Another dual-sport athlete, Keller Holmes, signed to play lacrosse at Jacksonville University. Holmes was HP’s top running back during football season. His teammate in both sports, Jack McCallum, will head to Rollins College for lacrosse.

A late addition to the flurry of football commitments from the winter signing period was Cade Trotter, who accepted a preferred walk-on invitation to join the roster at perennial powerhouse Clemson. Trotter was a backup this season for the Scots after transferring from Frisco Legacy.

Two boys soccer players were honored during the festivities, including Sean Comstock, who will enroll at the i2i International Soccer Academy at Northumbria University in Newcastle, England. Comstock was at Bishop Lynch and Dallas Lutheran School before coming to HP.

Colin Kamhi, who transferred to HP from Episcopal School of Dallas prior to his senior year, has committed to play soccer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.