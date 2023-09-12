How to Give Your Houseguests a Luxury Hotel Experience

Does your guest bedroom need an update? With the right look and shopping list, you can recreate the feel of a luxury hotel in your own home.

The best hotel rooms are not only comfortable but tastefully designed. Using a distinctive or unusual headboard in your room is one way to make a statement. Decorative pillows, rugs, and throw blankets also provide opportunities to add a burst of color.

Other ways to add personality to your guest bedroom include decorating the wall with a gallery of artwork, choosing a colorful wallpaper, or picking a theme for the room. When it comes to color schemes, you can go light and bright for a clean and refreshing look or dark for a cozy, cave-like feel.

Your room should be well-lit so guests can comfortably read. However, you’ll also want it to be as dark as possible so guests can get a good night’s sleep. To achieve this, you can install window treatments with blackout lining or leave a sleep mask on the bedside table.

It’s common for old, tired bedding sets to be relegated to the guest bedroom. Instead, consider investing in new sheets with a high thread count. If your mattress is uncomfortable or lumpy, you can put on a memory foam topper or mattress pad to make it feel like new.

This guest bedroom has both a bench at the end of the bed and a reading chair, which offer multiple places for guests to sit and unwind. The bench can also be a place for setting down and unpacking luggage. The deep pink upholstered headboard helps to ground this guest bedroom space, decorated in a playful pink and ivory color scheme.

The key to being a great host is to anticipate your guest’s needs before they do. Here is a checklist of different items you can include that help you go the extra mile:

• Bathrobe, slippers

• Water bottles and drinking glasses

• Fresh flowers

• Luggage rack

• Pen and paper

• Books and magazines

• Note with your Wi-Fi password

• Small clock (make sure it doesn’t tick loudly)

• Hair dryer, travel-size toiletries

• Snacks (such as a bowl of fruit)

• Charging station for electronic devices

• Coffee pot

• Ironing board and iron

When your bedroom is close to complete, stay a night to test it out. Did you sleep as comfortably as you would in your primary bed? Were you missing anything?

Inviting guests into your home gives them a glimpse into your lifestyle. After you implement these design tips, your guests will not only enjoy their stay but admire your excellent taste too.