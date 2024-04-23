Foxtrot Closes All Locations

Foxtrot Market has closed all 33 of its locations, including the four in Dallas at Snider Plaza, Uptown, Knox-Henderson, and Greenville Avenue.

The specialty grocer and cafe announced the closure on April 23, noting the decision was not made lightly and expressing gratitude for customer and staff support over the years.

“It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do,” the company said in a statement. “We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause.”