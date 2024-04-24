Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 15-21

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOST LICENSE

A man reported April 22 that the last time he saw his driver’s license was at Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane at an unprovided time April 17.

15 Monday

Reported around 6:19 a.m.: A vehicle was left blocking traffic in the 12500 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar entered a man’s truck and stole property at an unprovided time in the 4800 block of Nashwood Lane.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s vehicle from the 4600 block of West Northwest Highway.

16 Tuesday

Found around 6:19 p.m.: a vehicle stolen out of Denver in the 4800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Reported around 9:20 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 4900 block of Radbrook Place.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in the 5900 block of Orchid Lane.

Reported at an unprovided time: a cyberbully sent a threatening email to a man in the 11800 block of Inwood Road.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in the 6000 block of Boca Raton Drive.

PHOTO: Pixabay

17 Wednesday

A burglar stole a woman’s property from her car around 6:02 p.m. in the Preston Oaks Shopping Center parking lot.

18 Thursday

A drunk driver caused an accident around 12:51 p.m. in the 4400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A public drunk was caught around 8:33 p.m. at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in the 12200 block of Preston Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a construction site in the 5900 block of Royal Crest Drive.

19 Friday

Around 9:09 a.m., a reckless driver hit a woman’s car then fled the scene in the parking lot of Preston Forest Square.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole property around 5:57 p.m. in the parking lot of Juniper Village at Preston Hollow.

Caught at an unprovided time: a fraudster in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

A burglar entered a trailer and stole property at an unprovided time at a construction site in the 5300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar entered an unsecure building at Extra Space Storage and damaged property at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 5100 block of Del Roy Drive.

A burglar damaged and entered a woman’s vehicle at an unprovided time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

20 Saturday

Reported around 7:11 p.m.: An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor was criminally trespassed.

21 Sunday

Reported around 1:42 p.m.: A burglar entered a man’s vehicle at Preston Royal Village and stole property.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property around 4:06 p.m. in the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

A shoplifter who stole $380 worth of merchandise from NorthPark Center was criminally trespassed around 4:34 p.m. The offender also provided false identifying information.

PHOTO: Unsplash

At an unprovided time, a burglar entered a woman’s apartment through the window and stole property before fleeing at Renaissance at Preston Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A destructor damaged a man’s property at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.