Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Frances Mitchell, Louisa Harwood, Francis Harrison, and Caroline Harrison. PHOTOS: Kelly Alexander
Out & About: Compass School of Texas Rock the Runway

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

The Compass School of Texas celebrated Texas Independence Day with an evening of country music, barbecue, and an auction at the JSX Hangar.

The event, known as Rock the Runway, drew 550 school supporters on March 2.

Attendees donned their best boots and hats to see the concert headlined by singer-songwriter and guitarist Ryan Bingham.

Francis Harrison, Caroline Harrison, Frances Mitchell, and Louisa Harwood chaired the event.

Funds raised benefit the future of the nonprofit Preston Hollow school. Curriculum brings a blend of academic rigor and real-world experiences into the classroom to help students draw connections between what they’re learning and how they can impact the world.

(READ: ‘Small School With a Lot of Heart’)

