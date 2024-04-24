Methodist Health System Foundation Announces 2024 Folsom Leadership Award Recipient

Methodist Health System Foundation will honor James W. Keyes with the 2024 Robert S. Folsom Leadership Award.

Keyes is known for his leadership through business and work as a philanthropist, author, artist, musician, and commercial pilot.

The award celebrates and notices those who have displayed remarkable community leadership and have echoed former Dallas Mayor Robert S. Folsom.

Keyes will be recognized at a dinner on Friday, May 17 at the Hilton Anatole. This event will be co-chaired by Nancy Ann and Ray Hunt, Lottye and Bobby Lyle, and Carolyn and David Miller.

“We are honored to celebrate Jim Keyes,” Methodist Health System Foundation president James M. Johnston said. “Like Bob Folsom, Jim has had a lifelong commitment to education, has been a global business leader, and has provided leadership and support of many philanthropic endeavors in Dallas and beyond.”