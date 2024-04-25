Out & About: Jewish Family Service Woman to Woman Luncheon

More than 1,000 guests in bright spring colors and floral attire filled the room at the Fairmont Dallas on April 18 for the Jewish Family Service (JFS) garden party-themed Woman to Woman Luncheon.

The event featured a conversation with renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown. Brown spoke about family, the keys to success, the launch of her newest brand, Jones Road Beauty, and her “I Am Me” campaign, which encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and find confidence and happiness in their lives and beauty.

JFS is a nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive health services to address physical, emotional, nutritional, and financial well-being. Its programs include primary medical care, individual age-appropriate counseling and group support, career and financial coaching, a food pantry, support for older adults, and a clubhouse for adults with mental illness. JFS programs serve anyone, regardless of ability to pay, and impacted over 16,500 lives last year.

The biennial Woman to Woman luncheon is the largest source of unrestricted funds for JFS. The luncheon has raised more than $5 million since its inception in 2004.

This year’s luncheon co-chairs were Susan Kramer, Bobbie Repp, Barbara Spigel, Fran Toubin, and Sam Utay. During the luncheon, Utay recognized the event’s three honorary chairs, Cathy Glick, Julie Liberman, and Beverly Rossel, who founded the annual JFS Diaper Shower. The shower, which is held each October, has helped bring more than 1.5 million diapers and wipes to families in need over the past 13 years.

JFS CEO Cathy Barker shared the success of its recently opened Northpoint Health Center with luncheon attendees. The center addresses access to healthcare disparities by providing clients with a medical home. Barker also shared how JFS has integrated its comprehensive behavioral health services with its medical services — a best practice approach to improving overall health outcomes.

Attendees watched a video about JFS’ services and programs, and heard a conversation between JFS Senior Director of Philanthropy Leah Guskin and Pam Cohen, who shared her story of mental illness and how JFS’ PLAN program has impacted her life.

Visit jfsdallas.org for more information about Jewish Family Services.