Bethany and Derek Blount dance at the gala. PHOTO: Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cameron
Out & About: Aging Mind Foundation ‘A Night to Remember Gala 2024’

Sarah Hodges

The Aging Mind Foundation (AMF) hosted its 10th annual gala supporting Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related research on March 23 at Thompson Dallas. 

The ‘A Night to Remember Gala 2024’ began with a cocktail party, big board auction and live music by Corina Gove. Following the reception, guests took their seats for dinner, where they were greeted by co-chairs James Cagle and Cary Moen. Cagle and Moen thanked guests for their support and spoke about their personal experiences with family members’ Alzheimer’s and dementia.

During a live auction, supporters bid on packages such as a multi-night stay at a private home in Peru and a golf experience with senior PGA pro Harrison Frazer. After dinner, guests danced to live music from Mitchell Ferguson.

This year’s AMF grant will be made in partnership with The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, and will award up to $2 million total to four grant recipients. The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, which was founded by Texas billionaire Richard Rainwater in 1991, strives to bring together and support the world’s top Alzheimer’s and dementia researchers.

For more information about Aging Mind Foundation, visit their website at AgingMindFoundation.org.

