Park Cities to Remember Molly Mullens in April 29 Memorial Service

A memorial service for third-grader Molly Mullens, who was killed in a car crash in March, will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 29, at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University Blvd.

The family encourages guests to wear pink or bright colors to the memorial.

The Highland Park School District, where Molly was a student at University Park Elementary, has described her as “a radiant presence in her family and within our community. She was known for her infectious laughter, boundless curiosity, and unwavering kindness, which touched the hearts of everyone she met. She embodied the joy of learning and the spirit of generosity we cherish in our District.”

Molly and her family were driving on US 70 (287) near the Texas-Oklahoma border on March 16 when the driver of a Honda Odyssey lost control, went over a cable barrier and through a grassy median, and crashed into their SUV. A third car unable to avoid the wreck also hit the Mullens’ vehicle, according to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Molly’s parents, Michael and Marissa Mullens, and her teenage brothers, Connor and Sean, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez said. Nine-year-old Molly was killed in the crash.

Park Cities residents have supported the Mullens through prayer vigils and contributions to a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $267,000. Volunteers have tied ribbons of pink — Molly’s favorite color — around trees throughout University Park.