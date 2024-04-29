HP Introduces New Town Attorney, Mayor for a Day

There were two new faces at Town Hall during the latest Highland Park Town Council meeting.

During the April 23 meeting, new town attorney Susan B. Thomas and Mayor for a Day Alexander Drummer were introduced.

Thomas holds a Ph.D. and comes to the town as part of firm Messer Fort. She will have the primary responsibility of providing and supervising legal services for Highland Park on behalf of the firm.

Drummer is an Armstrong Elementary student who got to lead the Town Council meeting — with some help from Mayor Will C. Beecherl — through an unusually long 45-minute Town Council meeting. There was a public hearing regarding a resident-initiated petition for resident-only parking in the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue, which the Town Council opted not to approve until a town traffic study is complete.

In other news, during the April 23 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Recognized April 14-20 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week in Highland Park.

Discussed and approved ordinances for the town’s 2024 water conservation plan and drought contingency plan.

Reviewed, discussed, and referred to the zoning commission a request to amend the site plan of Highland Park Village.

Reviewed and discussed parkway improvements adjacent to Armstrong Elementary.

Reviewed and discussed the Department of Public Safety recruiting video.

Town attorney Susan B. Thomas makes her oath of office. PHOTO: Maria Lawson