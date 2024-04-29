Park Cities Crime Reports April 22-28

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HIGH SPEED IN HIGHLAND PARK

The driver of a sport utility vehicle led police on a high-speed chase from the intersection of Preston Road and Arcady Avenue to the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road, at times at speeds in excess of 70 mph, prior to 12:06 a.m. on April 25.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Wednesday

Officers arrested a woman for public intoxication at 1:54 a.m. in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

Reported at 7:07 p.m.: Officers responded to a call regarding an assault and family violence with juveniles on Amherst Street.

Officers made an emergency detention of a man with mental illness at risk of harm at 11:02 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

25 Thursday

A thief swiped an electric scooter from the bicycle rack at McCulloch Intermediate School on Granada Avenue before 6 p.m.

26 Friday

Reported at 5 p.m.: Luck was on the side of the owner of an unlocked Mercedes Benz on Amherst Street — the car was burglarized, but the only item taken was a Nationwide Insurance Card.

A sweet-toothed shoplifter was arrested after stealing a pack of Haribo Berry Clouds gummies, a bottle of Gerard Byrne Rose Wine, and a pack of tweezers before 7:43 p.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Monday

A trailer rolled backwards in the 4500 block of St. John’s Drive before 11:15 a.m., doing minor damage to private and town grass, landscaping, and shrubbery.

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at 12:28 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A would-be car thief broke a window of a Cadillac CTS in Highland Park Village prior to 2:11 p.m., but did not steal anything.

24 Wednesday

A package pilferer stole a delivery containing a Saks dress and shoes before 1:13 p.m. from the 4500 block of Southern Avenue.

25 Thursday

A sneaky thief rifled through three vehicles in the 4300 block of Versailles Avenue prior to 6:47 a.m., and stole a wallet containing a debit card, credit card, $500 cash, and driver’s license from inside one vehicle.

A poor parker struck a Lexus RX 350 while backing out of a space in Highland Park Village before 1:17 p.m. The driver left the Lexus with some of their car’s paint, but no note.

Officers made a warrant arrest of a man at 6:04 p.m. in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

26 Friday

A brazen burglar shattered the window of an Audi parked at Prather Park in the 4600 block of Drexel Drive before 6:04 p.m. and stole a Prada “Lago” purse, initialed Cuyana wallet, Discover card, Visa card, and Citicard. The thief made multiple, unsuccessful attempts to use the credit cards to go shopping at Target.

The window of a BMW M3 in the 4400 block of Highland Drive was broken prior to 7 p.m., perhaps by an out-of-control biker trying to jump over nearby hills.

27 Saturday

Officers arrested a man for public intoxication at 4:47 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Wycliff Avenue.

Officers arrested a man for driving without a license or insurance at 7:41 a.m. in the 4300 block of Edmonson Avenue.

A pedaling pilferer stole a Trek Marlin mountain bike parked near a garage in the 4700 block of Bowser Court prior to 2:30 p.m.