People Newspapers Honors Young Professionals

People Newspapers celebrated its 20 Under 40 on April 25 at Communities Foundation of Texas with honorees, friends, and readers.

This year’s honorees work in education, law, athletics, marketing, leadership, nonprofits, and more, and each had their moment in the spotlight to answer an on-stage question toward the end of the program.

The event opened with a welcome from editor William Taylor before passing the torch to emcee Jeff Brady, who led the program.

Calvert Collins-Bratton, chief relationship officer at Communities Foundation of Texas, presented about the organization, which hosts the largest single-day giving event in the nation. Communities Foundation of Texas is the 20 Under 40 presenting sponsor.

Following was a presentation from Rotary Club of the Park Cities president Jeff Sheehan, who shared information about the group’s volunteer work and community impact.

Belong Disability Ministry executive director Stephanie Newland gave a presentation about the Highland Park United Methodist Church’s ministry that welcomes people of all abilities, ages, and faiths to be part of the adaptive, inclusive community. Highlights include Chance’s Cafe and Spotlight Academy of the Arts.

Brady then led the main event: introducing each of the 20 honorees and the Youth on the Rise who were profiled in May’s Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People for their philanthropy and professional achievements.

Guests enjoyed food from Naborly Provisions, wine and Four Corners Brewery beer, and a photo booth from Motus. Publisher Pat Martin closed the evening with final remarks and “thank yous” to the sponsors.

Know someone who would be a good pick for next year’s 20 Under 40? Our 2025 nomination form is already open here.