Rangers Blast Scots to Earn Second Seed

Jesuit Dallas capped a 30-win regular season by throttling Highland Park in a baseball playoff seeding tiebreaker on Saturday.

The 12-1 victory at Scotland Yard gave the Rangers the No. 2 seed from District 7-6A in the Region I bracket. The two rivals tied for the runner-up spot behind Richardson Pearce in the league standings and split their two prior meetings.

That means Jesuit (30-4) will play Arlington in a best-of-three bi-district series beginning Thursday, while the Scots (17-14) will face South Grand Prairie. The Colts and Warriors each finished in a three-way tie for first place in 8-6A.

Jake Fults, James Jorgensen, and Taylor Haddock had three hits apiece to lead the Rangers, who also took advantage of 10 walks by the HP pitching staff. Jesuit’s Brayden Montes allowed three hits in the six-inning complete game.

The 12 runs were tied for the most HP allowed in a game all season. Combined with back-to-back losses to Pearce, the Scots will carry a three-game skid into postseason play.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have won nine straight games and have allowed one run or fewer in eight of them.

In Class 5A Region II, Hillcrest earned the 11-5A regular-season title and a matchup against West Mesquite in the opening round of the playoffs. Details for that series are still being finalized. The Panthers (20-9) have won seven in a row.

W.T. White, which was third in the same district, meets Mesquite Poteet in a neutral-site series in Irving beginning Thursday. The Longhorns (15-14) are making their fourth straight playoff appearance.

BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A REGION I

Highland Park (17-14) vs. South Grand Prairie (20-9)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at HP

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at South Grand Prairie

Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at HP

Jesuit (30-4) vs. Arlington (17-12)

Game 1: 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Arlington

Game 2: 7:15 p.m. Friday at Jesuit

Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Grand Prairie

CLASS 5A REGION II

W.T. White (15-14) vs. Mesquite Poteet (15-7)

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Irving

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Irving

Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. Saturday at Irving