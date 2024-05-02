Out & About: Rainbow Days Pot of Gold Luncheon

Five hundred supporters attended Rainbow Days’ 27th-annual Pot of Gold Luncheon April 19 at the Westin Dallas Galleria Hotel and raised $274,500.

The event, which supports Rainbow Days’ critical services for children and youth in Dallas, featured a keynote from Eriin Gruwell, a teacher, author, and activist who first gained attention in 1998 when she and her 150 students appeared on ABC special PrimeTime Live. Gruwell’s students, known as the Freedom Writers, came from backgrounds of poverty, gangs, and violence, but all 150 graduated from high school and pursued higher education.

Rainbow Days CEO Tiffany Beaudine also gave remarks about the mental health, behavioral health, substance abuse, and food insecurity problems that children and youth are facing and Rainbow Days’ work to address them.

Donny and Terry Saad chaired the luncheon, and Abby Waterstreet and Amy McCarrick served as the auction chairs.