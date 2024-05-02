Thursday, May 2, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Melissa Griffith, Amy McCarrick, and Abby Waterstreet. PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio and Thomas Garza
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society Uncategorized 

Out & About: Rainbow Days Pot of Gold Luncheon

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , ,

Five hundred supporters attended Rainbow Days’ 27th-annual Pot of Gold Luncheon April 19 at the Westin Dallas Galleria Hotel and raised $274,500.

The event, which supports Rainbow Days’ critical services for children and youth in Dallas, featured a keynote from Eriin Gruwell, a teacher, author, and activist who first gained attention in 1998 when she and her 150 students appeared on ABC special PrimeTime Live. Gruwell’s students, known as the Freedom Writers, came from backgrounds of poverty, gangs, and violence, but all 150 graduated from high school and pursued higher education.

Rainbow Days CEO Tiffany Beaudine also gave remarks about the mental health, behavioral health, substance abuse, and food insecurity problems that children and youth are facing and Rainbow Days’ work to address them.

Donny and Terry Saad chaired the luncheon, and Abby Waterstreet and Amy McCarrick served as the auction chairs.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

The World’s First Interactive Fountain Opens at Klyde Warren Park

Carley Hutchison 0

Dallas Summer Musicals Debuts New Name, 2022-2023 Season

Staff Report 0

‘Park Cities People’ Reflects on Past Parade Coverage

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.