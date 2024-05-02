Out & About: Dallas CASA Cherish the Children

Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children Luncheon hosted a panel of distinguished professionals who addressed some of Dallas’ greatest challenges facing the welfare of children April 19 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Panelists included Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde; Dallas Regional Chamber senior vice president of inclusion and community engagement Latosha Herron Bruff; and Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Stephanie Muth. Longtime Dallas CASA supporter and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall moderated the discussion.

The luncheon also honored philanthropist and longtime Dallas CASA friend Betty Regard with the Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award. Regard has supported the agency as it grew from 10 volunteers in 1980, was one of the founders of the Children’s Council, and is on the advisory board.

The Dallas CASA Children’s Council, an auxiliary group of the agency, hosted the event. The co-chairs were Lisa Tenorio Truppa and Jessilyn Thiboult Wilson, both Dallas CASA Children’s Council members and longtime volunteer child advocates.