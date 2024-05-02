Snider Plaza Construction to Begin on May 6

Construction on surface improvements in Snider Plaza will get underway on May 6 in the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue, between the east and west alleys of Snider Plaza, and the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue, between Hillcrest Avenue and the west alley of Snider Plaza.

Westminster Avenue between Snider Plaza and Hillcrest Avenue and Daniel Avenue will be closed for the duration of this phase of construction, which is expected to take three months. Westminster Avenue between the west alley and Snider Plaza will be closed as needed.

The Hilltop Plaza Parking Garage and Snider Plaza parking will remain open. The Daniel entrance and exits for the garage will be accessible from Haynie Avenue. The recommended entrance to Snider Plaza is via Milton Avenue.

Snider Plaza surface improvements will address aging infrastructure, and will include landscaping, pavement and sidewalk upgrades, parking enhancements, and stormwater work. Click HERE to read more information about the construction on the University Park website.