Ethan Pitcher and Highland Park fell to South Grand Prairie in the bi-district round of the Class 6A playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
SGP Shuts Out Scots in Playoff Opener

Highland Park’s late-season struggles at the plate were a primary contributor to an early exit from the Class 6A Region I baseball playoffs.

South Grand Prairie blanked the Scots for 16 consecutive innings as part of a bi-district series sweep. The Warriors won 1-0 in nine innings on Thursday and took a 4-0 decision on Friday, holding HP to just seven hits combined in the two games.

The Scots (17-16) finished the season on a five-game losing streak and were outscored by a combined 25-1 during that stretch. HP was the third seed from District 7-6A while the Warriors (22-9) were the second seed from 8-6A.

HP, which has lost seven consecutive playoff games since 2021, will have a more favorable path to postseason success when it moves into the 5A classification beginning next season.

