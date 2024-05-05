Jesuit, Hillcrest Advance in Playoffs

Jesuit Dallas has set up a second-round showdown in the baseball playoffs against defending Class 6A state champion Flower Mound.

The Rangers advanced with a two-game sweep of Arlington in the Region I bi-district round, winning 7-4 on Thursday and 10-6 on Friday in the clincher.

Jesuit has won 11 straight games overall and outscored the competition by a combined 95-16 over the past month.

The Rangers (32-4) rallied from an early deficit against the Colts (17-15) on Friday with eight runs in the fifth inning. James Jorgensen and Shane Parker keyed the offensive attack. Jorgensen, Jake Fults, and Taylor Haddock had two hits apiece as Jesuit engineered a comeback in the series opener.

In Class 5A Region II, Hillcrest cruised into the second round of the playoffs with a sweep of Seagoville, including an abbreviated 11-0 victory on Friday followed by a 10-1 win on Saturday. Hillcrest swept a bi-district series for the sixth straight year.

The Panthers (22-9), who won a District 11-5A championship during the regular season, will carry a nine-game winning streak into an area-round matchup against Prosper Walnut Grove later this week.

Meanwhile, W.T. White took Mesquite Poteet to three games before falling in its bi-district series on Saturday in Irving. After a 6-4 defeat in the series opener on Thursday, the Longhorns (16-16) battled back with a 6-2 victory on Friday to force a deciding Game 3.

However, WTW suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to the Pirates to end its season and snap a string of three consecutive first-round playoff series wins.