Lance Currie Elected New Dallas ISD Trustee

Lance Currie was elected to represent District 1, which represents northwest Dallas and parts of Preston Hollow, on the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees with 3,128 votes.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support,” he wrote on Facebook. “This has been an incredible journey.”

Because he earned 52.33% of the vote, there’s no need for a runoff, unlike last year’s District 2 race.

His opponents received the following vote breakdowns:

Maureen Milligan, 25.83% of votes, or 1,544 votes

Chris Roberts, 21.85% of votes, or 1,306 votes

To learn more about Currie’s plans, read the pre-election questionnaire he filled out for People Newspapers.

(READ: Meet Your Candidates for Dallas ISD District 1 Trustee)