Tuesday, March 26, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy Turtle Creek Park Conservancy
Easter in Turtle Creek Park Returns on Easter Sunday

Grace Chandler 0 Comments ,

The Turtle Creek Park Conservancy is continuing its tradition of hosting the free Easter in Turtle Creek Park event on Sunday, March 31.

For more than 50 years, the event has brought more than 6,000 members of the community to the historic greenspace. This year’s event will last from 1 to 4 p.m.

Programs will include an Easter egg hunt, pooch parade, and live performance from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Quintet. Other activities include food trucks, music, games, and photos with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter egg hunt will start at 1:30 p.m., and the pooch parade for pups dressed in festive Easter attire will commence at 2 p.m. Pooch registration will take place from 1 to 1:45 p.m., and each entry is $25.

The DSO Quintet will start their show at 3:15 p.m.

Kristin and James Hallam, and their children — Hale, Hite, and Georgia Hallam and Christian and Jackson Case — are the honorary chairs.

