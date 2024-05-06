Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 29-May 4

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CORVETTE CROOK

A thief stole a man’s 2019 black Chevy Corvette before 11:42 p.m. April 30 in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Service Road.

29 Monday

A thief stole from a man at a home in the 10200 block of Strait Lane at an unprovided time.

30 Tuesday

Around 6:09 p.m., a door at The Winston School was reported open.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from a Preston Center parking lot.

1 Wednesday



A home in the 5500 block of Park Lane was reported open around 12:58 a.m.

Reported around 9:13 a.m.: An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at St. Mark’s School of Texas.

At an unprovided time, there was a hazardous traffic violation in the 5100 block of Purdue Avenue.

A thief stole from a man in the 12000 block of Browning Lane at an unprovided time.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center.

2 Thursday

A burglar forced entry into a storage container and stole property before 7:53 a.m. at a construction site in the 5300 block of West Northwest Highway.

3 Friday

Around 10:52 a.m., a trespasser in possession of drug paraphernalia remained at Central Forest Shopping Center after being told to leave.

A man was tackled at Cedar Lodge Apartments around 8:44 p.m. and defended himself.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at an office building in the 8100 block of Preston Road.



A thief stole from a construction site in the 5600 block of Forest Lane at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in the 4200 block of Shorecrest Drive.

4 Saturday

Reported around 10:47 a.m.: A burglar damaged and stole a woman’s property in the Central Forest Shopping Center parking lot.