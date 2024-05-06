Tuesday, May 7, 2024

File Photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports April 29-May 5

Sarah Hodges

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FORGET SOMETHING?

PHOTO: Pixabay

The reckless driver who loudly crashed into a Ford F-150 Raptor parked in the 5200 block of Armstrong Parkway before 11 p.m. on May 5 didn’t leave a note, but left behind a panel piece from their passenger side door with a sticker that had identifying information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Tuesday

A pedaling pilferer stole a bicycle from the YMCA rack before 5:36 p.m. on Asbury Avenue.

1 Wednesday

The potential thief of a store on Mockingbird Lane was reported to police at 1:36 p.m.

Officers arrested a man for public intoxication at 9:10 p.m. in Snider Plaza after a verbal disturbance at Penne Pomodoro.

A thief who may have wanted better skincare stole facial products from a store on Preston Road before 9:24 p.m.

2 Thursday

Reported in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane: A thief stole from a vehicle before 10:15 a.m.

A man was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing into a parked car on Fondren Drive before 1:02 p.m.

Police responded to a dispute between ex-partners at 5:58 p.m. involving an alleged theft of property of between $100 and $750 at an undisclosed location.

3 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported at 1:57 a.m.: Police responded to a report on Emerson Avenue of a woman claiming someone had a gun in her face. They arrested a woman for allegedly making a false report. The arrested woman was the alleged victim of the theft at 5:58 p.m. on May 2.

A stolen vehicle was reported at 7:33 a.m. in the 3700 block of Stanford Avenue.

A man took a gas powered saw from the front yard of a home on McFarlin Boulevard, placed it in his pickup, and drove off before 8:34 a.m.

Reported at 5 p.m.: A shoplifter stole property worth between $100 and $750 from CVS in Snider Plaza.

4 Saturday

Officers made a driving while intoxicated arrest at 1:48 a.m. in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.

Reported at 3:39 a.m.: An irresponsible driver failed to comply with their obligations upon striking an object and parked vehicle on Lovers Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

30 Tuesday

Officers arrested a man on a felony warrant at 11:02 p.m. in Highland Park Village.

1 Wednesday

Officers made an arrest for assault at 2:08 a.m. in the 3500 block of Cornell Avenue.

A brazen burglar broke the window of a Jaguar F-TYPE in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and stole a green leather bag containing a tablet, iPhone and Samsung smart phone while the car’s owner shopped at Whole Foods prior to 12:08 p.m.

A package pilferer stole three deliveries containing about $300 worth of clothing from a residence in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue before 12:52 p.m.

2 Thursday

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 1:11 a.m. at the intersection of the North Dallas Tollway and Lovers Lane.

A would-be thief rummaged through an unlocked Audi Q3 in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at about 1:30 a.m., but did not appear to have stolen anything.

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A garage wall in the 4600 block of North Versailles Avenue was damaged.

Reported at 7:11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Drexel Drive: A car thief broke the window of a Toyota Camry while its owner was playing tennis and stole multiple credit cards, a Michael Kors purse, MK wallet, Kate Spade card carrier, gold bag, Tag Heuer watch, cash, a Microsoft Surface, Apple earphones, checkbook, and driver’s license.

3 Friday

A construction vehicle may not have been able to find a spot in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue before 9:22 a.m. The vehicle parked on the sidewalk grass instead, and left 25-foot-long and 3-inch deep tire indentations on the grass.

A thief broke the window of a Kia Telluride parked in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane and stole an envelope containing $15,000 cash from the center console before 12:28 p.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

4 Saturday

Reported at 7:16 p.m.: A walker found a Chevy vehicle key and key fob, and a kwikset key in the 4500 block of Douglas Avenue.

5 Sunday

Officers made an arrest for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury at 9:09 p.m. in the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue.

