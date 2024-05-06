Out & About: AWARE Affair

The AWARE Affair brought supporters in western cocktail chic attire for the Boots, Buckles, and Brain Health-themed event.

Angie Carpenter, Kamilia Smith, and Lacey Young chaired the night of fighting Alzheimer’s on April 12 at Gilley’s Dallas.

Guests enjoyed a buffet, live band, brain health activities, silent and live auctions, and fun with friends and family.

The Founder’s Spirit Award went to Sharon Walker, and Barbara Mathes was honored with the Amy Osler Spirit of Education Leadership Award.

The honorary chairs emeriti were Sally and Forrest Hoglund, Lee Roy and Biddie Jordan, David McDavid Jr. and the late Kim McDavid, Venise and Larry Stuart, Ellen Terry and her daughter, Amy Terry Kriegel, and son, Todd Terry.