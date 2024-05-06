Tuesday, May 7, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Lacey Young, Angie Carpenter, and Kamilia Smith. PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: AWARE Affair

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , ,

The AWARE Affair brought supporters in western cocktail chic attire for the Boots, Buckles, and Brain Health-themed event.

Angie Carpenter, Kamilia Smith, and Lacey Young chaired the night of fighting Alzheimer’s on April 12 at Gilley’s Dallas.

Guests enjoyed a buffet, live band, brain health activities, silent and live auctions, and fun with friends and family.

The Founder’s Spirit Award went to Sharon Walker, and Barbara Mathes was honored with the Amy Osler Spirit of Education Leadership Award.

The honorary chairs emeriti were Sally and Forrest Hoglund, Lee Roy and Biddie Jordan, David McDavid Jr. and the late Kim McDavid, Venise and Larry Stuart, Ellen Terry and her daughter, Amy Terry Kriegel, and son, Todd Terry.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Something Navy Pop-Up Opens in Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder 0

Thief Breaks Into Subway, Steals Empty Cash Box

Michelle Saunders 0

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 20-26

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.