Park Cities Crime Reports May 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BIKE OWNERS BEWARE!

It was open season on bikes in University Park the week of May 6. Two-wheelers were stolen from outside the Trek bicycle store in Snider Plaza, a porch, a bike rack, and the YMCA (twice). Check out the rest of the crime reports to find out more.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A pedaling pilferer stole an unlocked Trek Marlin 5 bicycle before 8:33 a.m. from the bike rack at Highland Park Middle School/McCulloch Intermediate School on Granada Avenue.

A sneaky thief stole between $2,500 and $30,000 of skin care products from CVS in Snider Plaza before 8:56 a.m.

A brazen burglar stole items from a Mercedes Benz S550 in Preston Center Plaza before 11:41 a.m.

A thief stole a bike from in front of the Trek bicycle shop in Snider Plaza before 3:34 p.m.

Reported at 3:43 p.m.: A fraudster used the identifying information of a man on Colgate Avenue without his consent.

A bicycle bandit stole a bike from in front of the YMCA on Preston Road before 8:17 p.m.

Officers responded to a call regarding an assault between a girlfriend and boyfriend at 11:57 p.m. in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue.

7 Tuesday

A thief stole between $750 and $2,500 of facial products before 4:44 p.m. from CVS on Preston Road.

Reported at 7:38 p.m.: A thief stole a Trek Marlin bicycle from the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

8 Wednesday

A bicycle and bike baby seat were stolen from a porch on Stanhope Drive at about 12:59 p.m.

A thief managed to steal 62 makeup products worth between $2,500 and $30,000 from CVS on Preston Road before 8:41 p.m.

9 Thursday

A phone pilferer stole an iPhone 14 Pro before 1:44 a.m. from a home on Emerson Avenue.

A techie thief stole a DJI-Mavic 3 Pro Cine Drone, Meta virtual reality headset with controllers, and Oakley sunglasses from an unsecured pool house on Northwest Parkway before 1:14 p.m.

10 Friday

Nevermind who stole the cookie from the cookie jar. Police were on the hunt for the cookie jar itself after a cut glass cookie jar, cut glass decorative jar, china teapot and compote bowl were reported missing at 4:39 p.m. from a home on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Reported at 7:41 p.m. on Lovers Lane: A fraudster attempted to make purchases with someone else’s information.

11 Saturday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a woman at 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chestnut Drive in Dallas.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 7:38 p.m. on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

12 Sunday

Officers made a traffic stop on Bryn Mawr Drive at 2:43 a.m., then arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Officers arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance at 6:44 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 11:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Preston Road.

7 Tuesday

A man was arrested for public intoxication at 2:40 a.m. in the 4500 block of Preston Road.

8 Wednesday

Police arrested a man for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property valued at under $100 at 1:34 a.m. at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Beverly Drive.

The reckless driver of a Kia Sportage stopped after hitting a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV at the intersection of Knox Avenue and Abbott Street before 2:33 p.m., then got back in the Kia and quickly drove off without leaving information.

9 Thursday

A pickup truck towing a trailer didn’t stop after colliding with a Lexus parked in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue before 3:50 p.m.

Reported at 4:27 p.m.: A porch pirate stole packages containing two bags of Blue Buffalo dog food and flash cards from a home in the 3200 block of Mockingbird Lane on May 4.

Police made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:46 p.m. in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

10 Friday

Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 12:51 a.m. in the 5400 block of Roland Avenue.

A Volkswagen Tiguan was parked in the wrong place at the wrong time when a speaker fell onto it from the third floor patio area of Park House in Highland Park Village before 11:30 a.m.

A Tesla caused a chain reaction when it struck a Ford Explorer at a red light in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane before 11:49 p.m. The Explorer was pushed forward into a Kia Forte, which then struck a GMC Acadia. The Tesla drove off without leaving information.