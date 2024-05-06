Dallas Animal Services Aims to ‘Empty the Shelters’

Dallas Animal Services is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative through May 15.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption this spring to help shelter pets find homes. More than 410 shelters in 43 states are participating in the initiative.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now,” BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell said. “Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenged have left tens of thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes.”

Adoptions from Dallas Animal Services are free and include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and custom ID tag.

“Today we are at 127% capacity for dogs and 117% capacity for cats,” Dallas Animal Services marketing coordinator Marlo Clingman said. “We are in immediate need of adopters and fosters.”

Those interested in adopting or fostering can visit BeDallas90.org. Dallas Animal Services is located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.