Lakeside Park Project Nearing Completion

Work on Lakeside Park is nearing completion, and the Town of Highland Park hopes to open it to the public by the end of May.

The park closed in July 2022 due to reconstruction of Lakeside Drive from Armstrong Avenue to Beverly Drive, and work on the Turtle Creek sanitary sewer interceptor line, the primary wastewater line for Highland Park and University Park.

That work was completed in September 2023, but the park remained closed at the direction of town council due to the timing of park improvements and the condition of the park, DPS public information officer Lance Koppa said. Work on the park began in November 2023 and has addressed its landscaping, sidewalks, and accessibility.

The purpose of the park improvements was to restore landscape in areas where tree coverage, pedestrian traffic, and wildlife have compromised existing sod and/or ground cover; improve grading and drainage; enhance landscape lighting; replace various sidewalk locations in poor condition; upgrade existing bench pad locations; and construct a new ADA accessibility ramp east of the Exall pedestrian bridge.

