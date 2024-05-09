Family Reunion: HP Baseball Siblings Thrive in Rare Opportunity to Team Up

Injuries enabled Carter and Cole Flashnick to play together despite 3-year age difference

Carter and Cole Flashnick have always shared a passion for baseball, worked out together, and supported one another. But being three years apart, they never had a chance to share the field during a game.

That changed in late February, when a rash of injuries to Highland Park infielders opened up a roster spot. In stepped Cole, a talented freshman who was penciled in by coaches as a JV outfielder, making his varsity debut at shortstop.

“He’s stepped into a spot where not many guys would be able to do at his age,” said HP head coach Travis Yoder. “He has no fear. He does everything we ask him to do.”

While Cole has become a mainstay in the lineup as by far the youngest player on the Scots, Carter likewise has excelled in a new role.

He was primarily HP’s designated hitter a year ago but has shifted to first base this spring — which has enabled him to take throws from Cole on ground balls.

“My role has definitely changed,” Carter said. “I’ve just stuck with it. It’s just been building my confidence.”

Carter also has moved from the middle of the batting order to the leadoff spot, where his aggressiveness early in counts and his tendency to hit line drives has been valuable.

“He’s stepped up and been our run producer all year, no matter where we put him,” Yoder said. “Carter just outworks everybody. He’s got a little fire to him.”

Cole usually batting ninth has increased those RBI opportunities for Carter, who follows him into the batter’s box each time the lineup turns over.

“It’s been really fun,” Cole said. “It can be a little challenging. I had played shortstop when I was younger but the last couple of years, I hadn’t. I adjusted to it.”

Improved health throughout the roster has triggered a turnaround for the Scots, who started slow in nondistrict play but remain in contention for a District 7-6A title. That’s due in large part to a stellar pitching staff that includes seniors Max Stammel, Jordan Stribling, Benton O’Banion, Caden Liner, and Charlie Kinkaid.

Meanwhile, the Flashnick siblings have become closer as they hope to finish their only season together by contributing equally to a deep playoff run in May.

“It’s great that he’s gotten that opportunity and handled everything,” Carter said. “No moment is too big for him.”