Scots, Eagles Set for Semifinal Rematch

Two weeks after a thriller to close the regular season, longtime lacrosse rivals Highland Park and Episcopal School of Dallas will meet again in the state semifinals.

Both perennial powers qualified for the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament, where they will meet on Saturday in Magnolia, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston.

Defending champion HP advanced with a 10-4 victory over Southlake Carroll in the quarterfinals on May 4 at Highlander Stadium. The top-seeded Scots (16-3) topped the Dragons for the second time this year.

Meanwhile, ESD surged to a 13-9 win over Jesuit Dallas on May 3 at Jones Family Stadium. The game was tied at halftime before the Eagles (18-4) broke it open in the second half for their second triumph over the Rangers this spring.

On the same field back on April 26, ESD took a 7-6 decision to hand the Scots their only loss against an in-state opponent all season.

The winner of the rematch will compete for a state title on Sunday against either The Woodlands or Austin Westlake.