Four Attorneys Recognized for Family Law Expertise

Four partners at Dallas-based Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) have earned selection to D Magazine’s 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in Dallas. Earning repeat recognition for family law expertise are Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson and Brad LaMorgese.

Founding partner Mr. Nelson focuses much of his practice on addressing the psychological impact of custody and divorce litigation on children and their parents. He also has been named to D CEO’s Dallas 500, a distinguished listing of the most influential leaders in North Texas. Managing partner Mr. Downing is a skilled trial lawyer who has tried numerous complex high-dollar property and custody cases. He has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers each year since its inception in 2003 and listed among the Top 100 attorneys statewide for 12 years. Mr. Anderson has been elected to D Magazine’s Best Lawyers 17 times, earning him a spot in the publication’s Hall of Fame. He is proficient in complex family law matters, including property, child custody and enforcement and has served a six-year term on the Texas Family Law Counsel.

One of only a few family trial and appellate lawyers in the state, Mr. LaMorgese is known for handling complex litigation and a variety of family law trials and appeals, including intricate matters of international custody, property division, parent/non-parent cases, jurisdictional issues and others. All four are Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, further demonstrating their commitment to excellence. Visit: https://ondafamilylaw.com