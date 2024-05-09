HPISD Announces New Athletic Director, Campus Leadership Changes

HPISD has named its current high school principal as athletic director and announced plans to reshuffle the leaders of its high school, middle school, and intermediate school.

The district announced on May 7 that Highland Park High School principal Jeremy Gilbert has been named the new HPISD athletic director. Highland Park Middle School principal Kevin Hunt has been promoted to Highland Park High School principal. Boone Elementary principal Amanda Reyes has been promoted to principal of McCulloch Intermediate School and Highland Park Middle School.

Gilbert has served as principal of Hyer Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, and Highland Park High School since he came to the district in 2008.

“I am so honored and incredibly humbled to serve in this new role, which will support students and families from all across our district,” Gilbert said. “In fact, I am already partnering with Coach Allen, Coach Bailey, and all of our amazing coaches at HPHS and HPMS to help create the very best experiences for our students in the years ahead.”

Gilbert will replace current athletic director Lonnie Jordan, who has accepted an athletic director position with Plano ISD, HPISD director of communications Ana Avila said.

Hunt will replace Gilbert as principal of Highland Park High School. Hunt has experience as both an elementary and secondary principal, including two years as the principal of Highland Park Middle School, the district said in a news release.

Reyes, who came to the district in 2019 as the inaugural principal of Boone Elementary, will replace Hunt as principal of HPMS and Skip Moran as principal of MIS.

The district announced earlier this spring that Moran will become HPISD Director of Assessment and Accountability. It has said that the single-principal model is not new to HPMS and MIS, which share a single campus.

The district is conducting a search for new principals of Boone Elementary and Bradfield Elementary, whose principal, Regina Dumar, is retiring at the end of the school year, Avila said.