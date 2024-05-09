Out & About: TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon

The Arts Community Alliance raised more than $650,000 at its 46th TACA Silver Cup Award Luncheon on April 25, the second-highest amount in event history.

The TACA Silver Cup Award, which was presented at the luncheon, spotlights two philanthropists each year for their volunteerism and support for arts and culture in North Texas. This year’s event recognized Sharon Young and Steve Penrose. Mort Meyerson was also honored with a special Tribute Award for his lifetime of achievements in the arts. Event co-chairs were Lindsay Billingsley and Marguerite Hoffman.

Young has been involved in the arts community in Dallas for over 20 years, serving as a Trustee at the Dallas Museum of Art; as a member of The Advisory Board of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; and as a member of the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Program Advisory Council. Her service at the Dallas Museum of Art has included chairing the Art Ball and TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art and serving on multiple DMA committees. At Booker T., Sharon co-chaired the opening fundraiser of the newly renovated and expanded building, served on the school’s Advisory Committee for 12 years, and was a co-founder of Flyinghorse, the annual talent showcase and fundraiser. Young serves as the chair of the Program Advisory Council at the Nasher Sculpture Center, where she is a former co-chair of the Nasher Prize.

“It was an honor to serve as co-chair for this year’s TACA Silver Cup, especially given the opportunity to shine a spotlight on my friend, Sharon Young,” Billingsley said. “No one is more unwavering in her support for the arts and in giving back to the community, and I was thrilled to see her accept this prestigious award.”

A lifelong supporter of the arts, Penrose is a member of the Boards of the Dallas Opera, which he has served as Treasurer (2017-2023) and Chair of the Audit Committee (2015-2017); the Dallas Theater Center Endowment Fund, which he has served as Board President; the Dallas Opera Foundation; the Presbyterian Village North Foundation; the Dallas Zoological Society, which he has served as Treasurer (2009-2018); and Dallas CASA, which he has served as Treasurer (2007-2010, 2012-2018) and Board Chair (2010-2011). He has also served as a Trustee of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra since 2013.

“As his friends shared in a powerful video moment, Steve has long been known for his quiet generosity and giving heart as a board member and avid supporter of organizations and causes he holds dear” Hoffman said of Penrose. “We are forever grateful for his meaningful contributions.”

More than 600 people – including some 20 past TACA Silver Cup Honorees – attended the luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Net proceeds from the event are re-invested back into the local Dallas arts community in the form of TACA grant funding.