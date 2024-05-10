Friday, May 10, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy Compass Real Estate
Park Cities Sponsored Content 

House of the Month: 3900 Potomac Ave.

People Media 0 Comments ,

Luxurious Santa Barbara soft contemporary estate on coveted corner lot in Highland Park with lighted pickleball court! Built by award-winning Avida Custom Homes, this property combines elegance, functionality, and entertainment seamlessly. Gourmet kitchen features a butler’s pantry and custom glass doors opening to an oversized lanai. Outdoor living is elevated with multiple sitting areas, a pool, spa, two-sided fireplace, and fire pit. There are also an electric pet door and turfed run for ultimate convenience.

Dual family rooms, with a bar and temp- controlled wine room, seamlessly integrate to outdoors telescoping sliding doors. The first floor includes a sophisticated office with covered patio, downstairs guest bedroom suite, and steel safe room in three-car garage. The primary suite impresses with a white oak custom coffee bar and bev cooler. Dual lux baths and walk-in closets exceed expectations. There are three additional bedrooms on the second floor, and a flexible space or sixth bedroom offer supreme versatility.

Smart features: Lutron lighting, video security, and Elan AV.

