DCAC Announces Art for Advocacy Theme

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center announced ‘Hope Blooms’ as the theme of its 2024 Art for Advocacy event during a kickoff party on April 18.

DCAC’s 17th annual Art for Advocacy is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14. It will feature cocktails, a silent art auction showcasing 80 works, a seated dinner, and a live art auction. Funds raised from this event will bolster DCAC’s mission of combating child abuse in Dallas County and offering essential healing to impacted families and children.

This year’s Art for Advocacy event will be chaired by Courtney Gilbert, Amy Grissen, and Holly Lawrence, hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts, and presented by LABORA. It will be led by Curatorial Chair Brandon Harris. Katy and Kyle Miller will serve as Honorary Chairs.