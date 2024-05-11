Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit to Feature Singer, Songwriter Rhett Miller

Rhett Miller, frontman of the Dallas-based alt-country band the Old 97’s, will be the featured performer at the Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit presented by Haynes Boone on Thursday, May 16, at The Kessler Theater.

The benefit will support local nonprofit the Grant Halliburton Foundation, which provides mental health education, training, and support to North Texas children, teens, and families.

Tickets are on sale and going fast, with standing-room-only tickets remaining. Sponsorships are sold out.

This will be the 12th-annual Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit concert. A mental health advocate, Nadel is best known as the longtime radio voice of the Texas Rangers.

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson will open the show. Mendelson drew worldwide attention for her collaboration with Jackson Browne on “Human Touch,” written and performed for the 2019 documentary film “5B.” The event will also feature a live and silent auction.

Doors of The Kessler Theater will open on May 16 at 7 p.m. Mendelson will perform at 7:45 p.m., and Miller will perform at 9 p.m. Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.