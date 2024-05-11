Flower Mound Stifles Rangers in Playoffs

After just four losses in its first 36 contests, Jesuit Dallas suffered two in a row against the defending Class 6A state champions to end its season.

The Rangers couldn’t get much going against Flower Mound, which outscored Jesuit by a combined 13-1 in a Region I area-round sweep.

Jaguars sophomore Cooper Harris threw a one-hitter in the series opener, which Flower Mound (34-3) rallied to win 3-1 on Thursday at Wright Field. Shane Parker had the only Jesuit hit, and later scored on a bases-loaded walk.

Zack James followed by an abbreviated one-hitter the next day in a 10-0 game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

The Rangers (32-6) had their 11-game winning streak in Game 1, and surrendered double-digit runs for the first time all season in Game 2.

It was the first postseason meeting between the perennial baseball powers since the third round in 2004, when Flower Mound advanced in three games.