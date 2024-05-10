Out & About: Society of St. Vincent de Paul Spark of Hope Breakfast

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas broke fundraising and attendance records at its Spark of Hope Breakfast on April 19 at the Omni Las Colinas.

A record 200 attendees came together to show their support at the breakfast, which raised more than $80,000. The Spark of Hope Breakfast is the Society’s signature fundraising event. Money raised will directly benefit the Society’s programs and services, providing essential assistance to area individuals and families facing hardship.

Darwin and Debbie Hutchison were honored at the breakfast with the new Lifetime of Vincentian Service recognition. The Hutchisons have volunteered with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for over 40 years. Other program honorees included Kristen Ringdahl (StudyTime), Bruce Topolek (MiniLoan Program) and Maria Torres (St. Vincent Center).

Breakfast attendees heard the story of Demetray Harwood’s lifesaving journey with the St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, and about how the StudyTime program helped Yesica and Areli Mejia on a path to success and college education.