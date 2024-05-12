Daisies Bring Home Fourth Straight Title

By Mike Waters / Contributor

Hockaday continued its run of dominance in the Texas Girls High School Lacrosse League, winning its fourth consecutive championship with a 13-11 win over the Frisco Fury on Sunday in Friendswood.

Mae Flanagan, who is verbally committed to Stanford, recorded six goals while Riley Damonte added three for the Daisies.

Charlotte Schultz registered two goals, three caused turnovers and eight draw controls for Hockaday, while Aynalie Charron contributed with a pair of scores. Alex Baron recorded four saves in goal.

It was Hockaday’s seventh overall state crown. The Daisies (14-4) eliminated Austin Anderson 13-10 in Saturday’s semifinals. Hockaday also won its third straight SPC title in April.